Dogara ‘deeply hurt’ by death of his outrider

Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Speaker Yakubu Dogara on Friday said he was “hurt very deeply” by the death of Benjamin Idoko, a police sergeant who was his convoy’s outrider until his death.

Mr. Idoko was leading the way for Mr. Dogara’s convoy on Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle, killing him instantly.

It is not immediately clear if there were other casualties in the accident.

Mr. Dogara on Friday night condoled with the family of the deceased and the Speaker’s wife led a delegation of lawmakers’ wives to see the bereaved.

A burial committee was also constituted by the Speaker to complete burial arrangements. The committee will meet on Saturday to review its task, Mr. Dogara’s spokesperson, Turaki Hassan, said in a statement.

