Dasukigate: Court fixes March 16 for ruling on Dasuki’s motion

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of the FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has fixed March 16, 2017 for ruling on an application brought by a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, seeking to consolidate the two separate charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Mr. Dasuki’s counsel, Ahmed Raji, while moving the motion, told the court that his application dated February 22 before the court seeking to consolidate the two charges HC/ FCT/CR/42 and HC/ FCT/CR/ 43 against his client was brought pursuant to Sections 211, 212 and 213 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015.

Mr. Raji, while urging the court to grant the consolidation of the two charges, argued that the motion is designed to avoid the abuse of court processes and double jeopardy.

The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, opposed the application vehemently, informing the court, of a counter affidavit he had filed dated February 28, opposing the application.

He told the court that, “the application is very unfortunate” arguing that “there was a similar application by the defendant dated May 21, 2016 before the court on the same prayer which was yet to be moved and never withdrawn and so it is a clear abuse of process”.

Mr. Jacobs reminded the court that all parties had agreed to have the two cases tried before the same judge which necessitated a letter from the then NBA President, J. B. Daudu, to the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court advising that the two cases be handled by a judge in the interest of speedy dispensation of justice.

He, therefore, wondered why Mr. Dasuki is now applying to consolidate the charges if not as a ploy to frustrate the trial.

Mr. Jacobs urged the court to discountenance and dismiss the application.

Justice Baba-Yusuf, after listening to the arguments of both counsel adjourned for ruling.

Mr. Dasuki is facing a 22-count charge of illegal diversion of N19.4 billion from the Office of National Security Adviser, ONSA, account. He was docked alongside former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, and his son, Sagir.

Others arraigned with them are a former Director of Finance and Administration, ONSA, Shuaibu Salisu, and a former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda.

They are alleged to have conspired to steal the fund which was part of the $2.1 billion meant for the purchase of arms to combat terrorism in the North-East using a company, Dahaltu Investment Limited, listed as the 4th defendant in the charge.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head Media and Publicity

2 March 2‎017