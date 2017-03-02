Aisha Buhari commissions ‘mobile clinic’

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has commissioned a mobile clinic programme to provide basic and essential health care services to people, especially those living in hard to reach areas of the country.

The event took place on Wednesday at the State House.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Buhari said the programme is part of the humanitarian services that her pet project, Future Assured, provides to underprivileged Nigerians especially those that reside in the remotest parts of this country.

The mobile medical outreach, as stated by the national coordinator of Future Assured, Kamal Mohammed, is about improving health and providing services in remote areas.

He said the clinic is equipped with consultation, dispensing, and observation areas as well as a mini-lab and a nursing station.

“With the commissioning of this vehicle, organizing the medical outreach done frequently by Future Assured to remote areas is now easier.” Said Mrs. Buhari.

So far, medical screening has held at Cross River, Enugu, Oyo, Ogun, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa and Katsina states in order to create a sense of health consciousness among citizens, with thousands of beneficiaries checked for blood pressure, malaria, blood sugar and sickle cell.

The activities will continue in other states, a statement by Mrs. Buhari’s office said.

Mrs. Buhari said the clinic would provide routine screening of chronic ailments including Vitamin A supplementation and deworming of children, as well as treatment of minor medical conditions.

It will also identify client operations that require referral to Primary Health Care and other health centers for further management or continuity of care.

So far, two of these mobile clinics are available to service FCT and its catchment areas, with additional units envisaged in the near future to service remote communities in all geographical zones.

These humanitarian services of Future Assured are aimed at complementing government’s efforts in health care delivery.