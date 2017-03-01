Man docked for alleged rape of 6-year-old

A 37-year-old man, Segun Adebowale, was on Wednesday brought before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged rape of a 6-year-old girl.

The Police Prosecutor, Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 24 in Igede-Ekiti.

Mr. Olasunkanmi alleged that the accused, on the said date, raped the girl, during which she sustained some bruises, for which she was hospitalised.

He said that the offence was punishable under Section 31 (2) of the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor applied for a short date of adjournment to enable him to send the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Idowu Ayenimo, remanded the accused in prison custody, pending the advice from the DPP’s office.

He adjourned the case till April 17, for mention.

