Nigerian lawmaker wants ‘Big Brother Naija’ banned

A member of the House of Representatives from Ogun State, Segun Adekoya, has called for the removal of the ‘Big Brother Naija’ reality TV show from Nigeria airwaves.

Mr. Adekoya made the call via a motion in the parliament.

Although the motion was slated for debate on Wednesday, his absence compelled the lawmakers to step it down.

But in a prepared copy of the motion, which was circulated on the floor of the House Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Adekoya said the theme of the show, which had become popular amongst the country’s youth, did not conform to the cultural and religious ethics of Nigeria.

Mr. Adekoya said Nigeria, despite her development, remained a largely conservative society, adding that allowing “immoral” shows like the ‘Big Brother Naija’ to be broadcast in Nigeria could corrode the minds of the younger generation, especially teenagers.

“By virtue of the existing laws, broadcasting in the country is expected to promote Indigenous cultures, morals and community life and not to encourage values of the country”.

The call came days after a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olusegun Olulade, demanded an absolute ban of the reality TV show.

In a telephone chat with PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Adekoya said he didn’t turn up on the floor to move the motion because he didn’t know it will be placed on the agenda for the day.

“I was expecting them to call it on Tuesday, but since they didn’t, I just gave up thinking they won’t call it again,” Mr. Adekoya said. “But the content of the motion remains valid.”

Segun Adekoya

“We must tell ourselves the truth. The show does not promote good ethical or cultural values. It does not amount to any economic gain for Nigeria.

“Let them continue it in South Africa where homosexuals are legally allowed to get married. But in Nigeria, we still stand by our strong moral and religious ethics.”