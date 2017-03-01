Alleged N190 million fraud: Ex-Head of Service Oronsaye to know fate May 4

Related News

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Wednesday adjourned till May 4, ruling on the no case submission by Steve Oronsaye, former Head of Service of the Federation.

The judge, Olasumbo Goodluck, adjourned the case after listening to submissions by counsel in the matter.

Mr. Oronsaye, was also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was docked for breach of trust and diversion of N190 million meant for the committee he chaired.

The prosecution called six witnesses to prove its case and also closed its case on November 15.

On December 9, the defence filed no case submission, on the ground that the prosecution has no case against the defendant.

On the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the defence counsel, Kanu Agabi, argued that there were omissions of essential elements in the charges against his client.

He said on that account, the charges were imperfect.

Mr. Agabi said that the charge was initially two counts, later amended to seven, and that was a sign that something was wrong with the charge from the beginning.

He said that the prosecution failed to specify the amount that was entrusted to the defendant, nor the mandate of the committee the defendant chaired.

Mr. Agabi said that there was no proven offence by the prosecution to warrant the defendant to enter defence and therefore urged the court to grant his no case submission.

Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Offem Uket, told the court that the prosecution has proved its case.

Mr. Uket said that it was not right to bring up the issue of imperfection of charges now, as it was against the provisions of Sections 220 and 221 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) 2015.

He said that there was a prima facie case against the defendant, and urged the court to dismiss the no case submission by the defence.

(NAN)