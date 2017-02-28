Xenophobia: Gbajabiamila leads Nigerian lawmakers To South Africa

Related News

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been mandated by the House to lead a delegation to South Africa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

The House last week condemned the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

In an announcement made on the floor of the House on Tuesday by the Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf, the House Leader will be joined by the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Nnena Okeje (PDP, Abia); Sadiq Ibrahim (APC, Adamawa); Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo); Nasiru Daura (APC, Katsina) and Shehu Musa (APC, Bauchi) as members of the delegation.

The House resolved that the delegation of legislators and ministry of foreign affairs officials engages the parliament of South Africa and Nigerians in South Africa on the xenophobic attacks with a few to stop the attacks and any further occurrence in future.