Nigeria pushes bill to punish crimes against humanity

Related News

A Bill before the House of Representatives, seeking to punish perpetrators of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide, on Tuesday passed the second reading.

Leading debate on the Bill, its sponsor, Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta), explained that the legislation would provide appropriate sanctions for those guilty of such crimes.

He said it would also help to bring to justice those who took laws into their hands.

“Nigeria signed the International Criminal Court of Justice Treaty in 2000; the National Assembly, therefore, has the powers to domesticate such treaty,” Mr. Ossai said.

“One of the benefits of this bill is that it will provide appropriate sanctions against perpetrators of such acts.

“If someone commits a crime and runs away, he or she will still be brought to book in the internationally arena.”

In his contribution, Nkem Uzoma-Abonta (PDP-Abia) said that the country was currently experiencing some of the crimes the bill is seeking to address.

Also, Garba Datti (APC-Kaduna) said that domestication of the international treaty would provide protection for citizens and uphold the rule of law.

On her part, Nnena Elendu-Ukeje (PDP-Abia) said that the bill would strengthen the country’s laws against the crimes.

The bill was unanimously given a second reading by members after it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara. (NAN)