Readers top 10 comments of last week

Below are our top 10 comments selected from reactions to stories published last week. The comments were chosen based on their relevance to the story under which they were published, adherence to civil discourse, including non-use of abusive language, and ability to stir further civil discourse. The comments do not reflect the opinion of PREMIUM TIMES or its editors.

Story: Interview with the president of the Nigerian Medical Association, Mike Ogirima, who argued that doctors in public hospitals should not be allowed to run private clinics.

Comment by Citizen:

What about the consultants who will never attend to their patients or appear at work at all? In OAUTHC you have so many of them. Professor Erabor, for instance, will never attend to his patients but when such patients die he will insist that a post Morten must be conducted at the expense of the grieving families. How about professor (Mrs) Adejuyigbe who is a perpetual absentee, she is always globetrotting. In the case of Erabor, he ensures that all resident doctors and house officers are members of his the church in which he is the GO (Sanctuary of Hope). What of Professor Nkem, one of her patient had spent more than 3 years in and out of the hospital without meeting her for once. The poor your lady got to know Prof Nkem only when she became an employee of the OAUTHC. My point is that many seniors in the medical profession are the major problem. The position of chief medical director in our hospital should never be given to Doctors, doctors are not trained administrators so why should they covet the positions they are never quality to hold. Doctors are “quack administrators”. NMA President should encourage his colleagues to toll the line of other countries, doctors are not usually the administrative head of hospitals anywhere in the world. Remove doctors from administration of the hospitals then you will see that Nigeria’s hospitals will live up to expectation.

I wish all doctors, particularly the senior ones, are like Doctors Akintomide and Alatise both of the OAUTHC. God bless Nigeria.

Story: PDP Crisis: Makarfi faction, pledges support for party’s National Caretaker Committeedespite Court’s affirmation of Modu Sheriff as national chairman of the party.

Comment by Simon tor Gideon:

The right of appeal is engrailed in the Nigerian Constitution. The same constitution also recognises the Supreme Court as the last and final arbitration organ on any legal dispute, so if the Markarfi faction believes justice was not served at the Appeal Court they have every right to seek redress at the highest court, ie, the Supreme Court. The last time I checked it was Sheriff and his APC moles that took an otherwise internal party matter to the courts, so why talk of “reconciliation” now that the matter is in court?

Story: How a 25-year-old armed robbery suspect robbed ATM users in Lagos.

Comment by John Christian Alex:

Going to physically withdraw money at an ATM is not a smart thing to do. If we plan our day we can cash money the previous day so we can use it the next day. There is also the bank mobile app which is another way to transfer money around and in Lagos almost everywhere you need to physically use cash have POS machines so why wake up at such odd hour to withdraw cash?

Story: President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyer gave a judge N500, 000 while his certificate controversy was before the judge.

Comment by Pure Reasoning:

If this allegation is true, there is need to investigate what the money is for and under what circumstances was the money provided. Giving money to a judge if there is a pending case before the judge is nothing more than an act of corruption. Therefore, the public need an answer.

Story: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signs seven bills into law.

Comment by Wode:

If you ask me, I would tell you that this is a real change: right attitude to governance; strengthening of institution instead of individual; adhering to the letters of the constitution and not living larger than life. Taking life simple on the side of the President and taking responsibility on the side of A/V President, without deep interest in the politics of it, are things that show complete deviation from what was in practice in the past. If we continue to put right people there, there is every hope of a greater Nigeria.

Story: Deputy Speaker of Borno House of Assembly says his governor, Kashim Shettima, should succeed Buhari as president.

Comment by Okwufulueze Emeka Daniel:

When suggestions for a president’s successor come shrouded in vague remarks as Danlami Kubo’s especially at a time when there are speculations over the president’s state of health and his capability to lead his country, our country, then one can’t help but wonder what is really happening. What exactly did he mean by “when the time comes for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to get President Buhari’s successor.”? What time is this man talking about?

Story: Central Bank of Nigeria issues new foreign exchange policy

Comment by Rommel:

I think 20% margin of profit is good but I am waiting to know how it will be implemented, Nigerian love for foreign goods including currency is an obsession, SAD!

Story: The Nigerian government sacks all directors in Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

Comment by Tim Ayoola:

Welcome development, these are the guys that could not enforced reasonable policies…. Making a lot of us the New Pilots to be jobless after spending so much in aviation sch.I just pray that Government will investigate them well.God bless Nigeria.

Story: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo makes an unscheduled airport visit.

Comment by Segun Abayomi:

The acting president is right. I have cancelled two future trips to Nigeria just because of Abuja airport planned closure. This will also delayed projects take off and jobs……..

Story: New Ondo state new governor Rotimi Akeredolu takes oath of office

Comment by OmoLasgidi:

Excellent statesmanship by BAT. Putting his party’s interests above himself…

The misinformed should note that AKETI was his legal representative, and they go back a long way back.

What should be paramount in the minds of us, the masses, is to keep demanding for good government and our rights. We must never lose sight of this, politicians will always find common ground, we also need to be joined up in demanding our rights!