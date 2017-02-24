Nigeria Customs Targets N1.1 trillion Revenue in 2017

Related News

The management of the Nigeria Customs Service, NSC, has set a revenue target of N1.1 trillion for 2017.

The Comptroller-General of the agency, Hameed Ali, made this known during a strategy meeting with Customs Area Controllers, CAC.

A statement released, Friday, by the agency’s spokesman, Joseph Attah, said the customs boss gave this directive while charging all the area controllers to ensure strict compliance with extant laws to enable it achieve its 2017 revenue target.

According to the statement, Mr. Ali said the Area Controllers must either “shape in or ship out” as there is no place for complacency in a Service that plays the crucial role of revenue collection and border security.

Harping on knowledge-based service delivery, Mr. Ali declared 2017 as a year of training and re-training, stressing that “ignorance will not be excuse for any officer as there will be refresher courses for officers in batches this year.”

The statement noted that at the meeting, Customs Area Controllers were charged to step up supervisory role on their subordinates; ensure tighter border security and block revenue leakages. They were equally urged to punish erring officers and promptly reward hardwork; and facilitate robust stakeholder engagement for mutual understanding.

Coming on the heels of recent seizures of 661 pump action rifles, the statement said that the meeting also underscored the need for the service to re-sharpen operational strategies for higher productivity.