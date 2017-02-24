PDP Crisis: Sheriff consults Anenih

Related News

Ali Modu Sheriff, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday met with Tony Anenih to consult him on the party’s leadership crisis.

Mr. Anenih is a founding father of the party.

The Court of Appeal had on February 17, pronounced Mr. Sheriff as chairman of the party, while the Ahmed Markafi group said it would appeal the ruling.

Mr. Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State, is being supported by PDP governors.

Mr. Sheriff, after the close door meeting with Mr. Anenih at his Abuja resident, informed journalists that the visit was to seek Mr. Anenih’s advice on ways to re-position the party.

“If there are two founding fathers, Chief Anenih is one. Therefore, as a father, I came to consult with him.

“I came to tell him that this is the situation we are. He as a father who formed this party, should help us on how to re-position the party to the period of 1999.

“Baba has given us kind and fatherly advice on all matters,’’ Mr. Sheriff said.

Mr. Anenih, a former Board of Trustees Chairman of PDP, who declined comment on advice he offered to Mr. Sheriff, said it was a meeting between father and sons.

“I have spoken to my son. He will speak with others,’’ Mr. Sheriff said.

Also speaking with journalists, the Vice Chairman of PDP, Cairo Ojougboh, said the visit was part of efforts by the Sheriff-led leadership to re-unite members of the party.

He said the consultation with party leaders across the country would continue.

“We are doing this in order to come up with a formidable party,’’ he said.

Asked if the Sheriff group actually broke into the party secretariat as insinuated by the party caretaker committee members, Mr. Ojougboh said it was not true.

He said that after the Court of Appeal judgment, the court served the police, and the Directorate of State Security Service the judgment.

“Mr Chairman did not break in, it was police who locked the secretariat that re-opened it,’’ he said.

Mr. Sheriff had on Thursday evening re-opened the secretariat which had been under lock since May 2016. (NAN)