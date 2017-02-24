EFCC disowns ‘auctioneer’ of seized petroleum products

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dissociated itself from one Messrs Pinnacle Trading and Investment Nig. Ltd. allegedly parading itself as its authorised auctioneers.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, issued the disclaimer in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mr. Uwujaren said the company was claiming to have been appointed by the commission to auction impounded petroleum products aboard the MT Good Success and MT Asteris.

He stated that the letters of engagement being paraded by Messrs Pinnacle Trading and Investment Nig. Ltd were fraudulent.

According to him, the commission is currently investigating the origin of the alleged spurious letters with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

He said the commission had not authorised anyone to act on its behalf in respect of the MT Good Success and MT Asteris vessels, warning members of the public to refrain from any related activity.

“It would be recalled that the vessels and their operators were arrested by the Nigerian Navy for engaging in illegal activities and handed over to the EFCC.

“By virtue of two judgments of Justice I.N. Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Dec. 15, 2015, their operators were convicted.

“The vessels and their contents totaling 4,882.097 metric ton of Premium Motor Spirit and Crude oil, were forfeited to the Federal Government,’’ Mr. Uwujaren said.

He emphasised that the EFCC had neither entered into any contract with, nor appointed Messrs Pinnacle Trading and Investment Nig. Ltd., to act on its behalf on any matter.

The EFCC spokesman urged the public to report anyone parading himself as an auctioneer or agent regarding the MT Good Success and MT Asteris vessels and their contents to the commission or the nearest police station. (NAN)