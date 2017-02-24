South African police fire tear gas to disperse anti-immigrant protesters

Related News

South African Police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of citizens and non-nationals marching in the capital on Friday, following looting of stores believed to belong to immigrants.

Anti-immigrant violence has flared in South Africa against a background of near-record unemployment, with foreigners being accused of taking jobs from citizens and getting involved in crime.

President Jacob Zuma condemned acts of violence against non-nationals.

At least 20 stores in Pretoria owned by foreigners were looted on Tuesday, but police could not confirm that the attacks had deliberately targeted foreigners.

“Many citizens of other countries living in South Africa are law abiding and contribute to the economy of the country positively.

“It is wrong to brandish all non-nationals as drug dealers or human traffickers.

“The threats and counter-threats on social media must stop,” Mr. Zuma said in a statement.(Reuters/NAN)