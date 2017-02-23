Nigeria Police promote 11 DCPs, 3,201 ASPs, others

Related News

The Police Service Commission (PSC) in Abuja on Thursday approved the promotion of 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police.

A statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, said that one Assistant Commissioner of Police was also promoted to the next rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He said 12 Chief Superintendents of Police were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, and 3,201Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police.

Mr. Ani added that the promotions were the highpoint of the commission’s plenary meeting held in Abuja.

He said that ASP Emmanuel Aigbedion was upgraded to the rank of Superintendent of Police, following an appeal based on court judgment.

“The newly promoted Commissioners of Police were before their promotion, subjected to an interactive session with the leadership of the Commission,” he said.

The new CPs are: Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Joseph Agaji, Gbemisola O. Akinpelu, Hakeem Busari and Adat Ududo.

Others are; John Amadi, Undie Adie; Olugbenga Adeyanju, Patrick Ladul Garba; Aromeh Attabor and Augustine Ezechukwu.

He said that Friday Ibadin was the only Assistant Commissioner of Police promoted to the next rank of Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Ani said that the Permanent Secretary to the Commission, Mr Musa Istifanus had conveyed the decisions of the Commission to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris for implementation.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Mike Okiro, wishes the newly promoted officers success in their new positions. (NAN)