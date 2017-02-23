Man pleads guilty to raping 10-year-old

Related News

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has fixed March 2., to deliver judgement in a case of incest involving a 20-year-old factory worker, Friday Solomon.

The Magistrate, O. Sule-Amzat fixed the date after the accused pleaded guilty to the two count charge of defilement and sexual assault against his 10-year-old Cousin’s daughter on February 18.

The prosecution said the accused was apprehended by a neighbour after the girl, who was bleeding from her private part, reported the incident.

The case was subsequently reported at Ketu Police Station by the mother of the girl.

Police Prosecutor, Ihiehie Lucky, told the court that the victim’s mother received a phone call on that day at about 4.30 p.m., asking her “to rush home quickly as someone had raped her daughter.

“When the complainant got there she started crying as she saw her daughter bleeding from her private part and then a church member came around and used hot water to clean and press the victims vagina.

“The little girl told her mother that Solomon, a cousin to her deceased father, came to the house when she was doing her homework with her siblings and defiled her.

“She said that while she was shouting the accused covered her mouth with his hands and when he was done she started seeing blood and went to report to their neighbour.”

Mr. Ihiehie said that the neighbour locked the accused inside the complainants’ house so as not to escape and with the help of other people dragged him to the police station

He said that the offences contravened Sections 137 and 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

When his plea was taken, Solomon pleaded guilty, and the Magistrate fixed March 2, for sentencing.

(NAN)