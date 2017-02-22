PHOTO SPEAKS: EFCC recovers 17 vehicles from former Nigeria Customs boss Dikko

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered 17 “exotic vehicles’’ in a warehouse belonging to a former Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the vehicles were recovered from Mr. Inde’s residence located at Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna.

The recovery was sequel to an intelligence report the commission received that stolen money and properties suspected to be proceeds of crime were being warehoused at the former customs boss’ premises, he said.

He said upon receipt of the intelligence, a team of operatives from the Kano Zonal Office of EFCC were deployed to carry out investigation on the matter.

“On arrival at the location, two individuals who were identified to be the custodians of the property – Dantala Mohammed and Ahmed Balarabe, were presented with a search warrant.

“In the course of the search, a total of 17 vehicles among which are brand new cars, shuttle busses and SUVs were found in the premises,” he said.

See pictures below: