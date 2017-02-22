Man gets N100,000 bail for allegedly stealing N3,000 materials

High Court
High Court

A 22-year-old man, Shaibu Sani, who allegedly stole iron rods valued at N3,000, was on Wednesday brought before an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr. Sani is facing a two-count charge of joint act and theft which contravene Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Police Prosecutor Abdullahi Tanko said the accused with another man now at large stole two pieces of iron rods valued at N3,000 at undisclosed location.

According to him, the iron rods were later recovered from the accused during police investigation.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Alhassan Kusherki, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case to April 12 for hearing.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Malik Isah

    sorry bros, learn to steal properly next time. you may ask the politicians for tutorials