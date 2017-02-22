Man docked for allegedly raping teenage sister-in-law

Related News

A vulcaniser, Wasiu Ibrahim, 35, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his sister-in-law.

The accused, who resides at 61, Abeokuta St., Ogba, near Lagos is being tried for rape.

The prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told court that the offence was committed on January 26 at the residence of the accused.

Mr. Ogu said that the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was residing with her sister, the wife of the accused.

“The accused raped the victim when his wife had travelled,” the prosecutor said.

Mr. Ogu, a police inspector, said the accused came home drunk and forcefully raped the victim.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr. Akanni adjourned the case till March 15 for mention.

(NAN)