Man docked for allegedly raping teenage sister-in-law

Rape victim Photo: guardian.co.uk
Rape victim
Photo: guardian.co.uk

A vulcaniser, Wasiu Ibrahim, 35, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his sister-in-law.

The accused, who resides at 61, Abeokuta St., Ogba, near Lagos is being tried for rape.

The prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told court that the offence was committed on January 26 at the residence of the accused.

Mr. Ogu said that the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was residing with her sister, the wife of the accused.

“The accused raped the victim when his wife had travelled,” the prosecutor said.

Mr. Ogu, a police inspector, said the accused came home drunk and forcefully raped the victim.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr. Akanni adjourned the case till March 15 for mention.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.