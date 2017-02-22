I can no longer tolerate my wife’s masturbation, husband tells court

Related News

A 44-year-old businessman, Ekpolador Ebi, told an FCT High Court, Kubwa, that he would no longer tolerate his wife’s masturbation.

Mr. Ebi made this known when he testified in his divorce petition against his wife, Gloria Onajero, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He urged the court to end the marriage, which had produced two children because of his wife’s unfaithful and intolerable character.

The petitioner questioned the paternity of his children, when he found out his wife’s extra-marital affair with one Richard.

He also noted that his wife’s “ugly character” has had a negative impact on their children.

“She masturbates on a regular basis. I have warned her severally but she wouldn’t stop. Now it has affected my first daughter.

“I caught her on three occasions; I spoke to the mother about it and she promised that it would be resolved but it did not.

“Now, I noticed since we separated, that the children have developed confidence issues in school.

“My first daughter has also developed anger issues; she slams the door at you when you try to scold her. All these never used to be,” he said

Mr. Ebi also told the court that he ran away from his home because his wife and her mother frustrated all his good intentions.

According to him, his wife also beats the children with so much force and without mercy and when he tried to caution her, her mother supports her.

The petitioner urged the court to, aside dissolving the marriage, help him recover his property from his wife.

“My wife came into this marriage with nothing, but when she left, she went away with everything I had.

“She took all the original documents of my property, including our marriage certificate.

“I want everything back, including my first daughters’ international passport which has a five-year-visa on it.

“I also want this court to order her to stop calling me at odd hours. She calls me around 1 a.m., 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. for no good reason,” he said.

Festus Ukpe, counsel to the respondent, applied to the court to grant them two dates of adjournment to enable him and his client prepare their defence.

The presiding judge, Bello Kawu, adjourned the matter till March 21 and March 30.

