LAUTECH lecturers suspend strike

Lecturers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, have suspended their months’ long strike after a meeting Tuesday.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in the school ended its strike after receiving a letter of commitment on how Oyo and Osun state governments intend to fund the university, its chapter chairman said.

The chairman, Biodun Olaniran, said the decision was informed after appraisal of the current situation on campus.

He however said the union would not hesitate to return to strike if the government fails again on the promise of funding the school.

“After consideration of all issues, we have decided to immediately suspend the strike and return to work with immediate effect,” he said.

Students reacted with elation to the news.

“Congratulations to all LAUTECH students, at some point I didn’t know how to ask for money from home, they kept asking me what I am doing in school,” a student, Busari Azeezat, said.

The LAUTECH chapter of ASUU went on strike in June 2016.