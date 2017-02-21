Lawmakers summon Accountant General over funds to Christian Pilgrims Commission

Related News

The Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs has again summoned the Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, to appear before it to explain why N500 million was allegedly not released to Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, NCPC.

The chairperson of the committee, Monsurat Sunmonu, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja during the 2017 budget defence of the NCPC.

She expressed disappointment over the absence of the AGF despite the invitation extended to him to appear before the joint committee.

She said that the committee would not continue with the budget defence of the commission until the AGF appeared before it.

“There have been some problems with the budget of the NCPC and we invited the Accountant General of the Federation to appear today to defend on why, where and how.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen him. In view of this, we have to adjourn till tomorrow. We need to see him to explain to us,” she said.

Also speaking, Nnenna Ukeje, Chairperson, Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives, reiterated the commitment of NASS to hold agencies of government accountable for the sustenance of democracy.

She said that the committee would continue to work to actualise the commitment of the chairman of the National Assembly, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

She said: “Principal Officers of the National Assembly has promised that “this year’s appropriation process will be held with utmost transparency and clarity in the interest of generality of the country.

“It is to this end that we have decided that we are going to carry out our duties in the execution of this appropriation bill with utmost meticulousness.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on February 16, the joint committee adjourned the defence of the 2017 budget of the NCPC to enable the AGF attend the session.

(NAN)