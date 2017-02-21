60 per cent students pass NECO with five credits including Maths, English

Related News

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced its 2016 November/December examination results with 60.55 per cent of candidates making five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language.

Charles Uwakwe, its Registrar/Chief Executive, made this known to journalists on Tuesday while announcing the results in Minna.

Mr. Uwakwe said that 47, 941 candidates registered for the external examination but that 47, 118 of them sat for it.

“The number of candidates that excelled with five credits and above including Mathematics and English language is 28,530, making 60.55 per cent,” he said.

He said that 35, 744 (75.87 per cent) passed with five credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English language.

The registrar said that 7, 699 candidates (16.3 per cent) of the number that sat for the examination were involved in examination malpractice, which was lower than the 9, 940 candidates involved in various forms of examination malpractice in 2015.

Mr. Uwakwe said that the results, announced 60 days after the conduct of the examination, was a landmark achievement for the council in the business of conducting “a hitch-free and credible examination in the country”.

He said that improved logistics arrangement ensured that appropriate standards and excellence were maintained from planning stage to the release of results.

Mr. Uwakwe advised candidates to access results using their examination registration numbers and the council’s approved result checker on: www.mynecoexams.com.

(NAN)