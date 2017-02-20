Man kills rival over mistress – Police

Related News

A 43-year-old man, Adebisi Akinrinmola, has been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly shooting to death a man during a quarrel over a woman.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, said the incident occurred on Sunday at about 3 p.m. at Ajebo village in Ijebu-Igbo area of the state.

“The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 43 year old man, Adebisi Akinrinmola, for killing one Ademola Asimiyu ‘m’ 36yrs on rivalry over a woman”, Mr Oyeyemi stated.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect claimed that the deceased had accused him of snatching the woman from him and warned him to leave her alone.

The police spokesperson said trouble started when the deceased met the suspect with the woman on their way from the farm and a hot argument ensued between the rivals.

“The suspect claimed that it was the deceased that brought out a cutlass and made attempt to matchet him which prompted him too to bring out a dane gun and shot him to death”.

Mr. Oyeyemi said following a distress call to the police at Ijebu-Igbo, the Divisional Police Officer, Agene James, led detectives to arrest the suspect during which the dane gun was recovered.

He said the body of the deceased has been deposited in a mortuary.

He added that the‎ suspect had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation on the order of the state commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore warned residents of the state of the consequences of jungle justice, stressing that the law will deal decisively with anyone caught taking laws into his own hand. He described the incident as a barbaric one which is not acceptable in any sane society”, Mr. Oyeyemi stated.