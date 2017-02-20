Abuja, Cross River, Adamawa residents paid highest transport fare in January – NBS

Related News

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city dropped to N1,430.63 in January 2017 from N1,631.14 in December 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said.

A report released by the NBS titled “Transport Fare Watch Report” for January 2017 stated that the increase, on a month-on-month basis, represents 17.72 per cent.

The report stated further that states with highest bus journey fare within city in January 2017 were Abuja (N290.55), Cross River (N210) and Adamawa (N200).

On the other hand, states with lowest bus fare within city were Borno (N50) and Yobe (N65) states. The other two states that recorded low bus journey fare were Bauchi and Bayelsa (N70).

According to the NBS, the report covers bus journey within the city per drop on a constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, and charge per person; as well as air fare charge for specified routes on a single journey. It also covered journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop and water way passenger transport.