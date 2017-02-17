Nigeria inaugurates 24-member National Road Safety Advisory Council – – FULL LIST

Related News

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated a 24-member National Road Safety Advisory Council for the country.

The inauguration of the body was done at Thursday’s National Economic Council meeting attended by state governors, and presided over by Mr. Osinbajo.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, had before the exercise made a presentation to the meeting on the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) 2014 – 2018 document.

Mr. Udoma said the NRSS document was approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The document, he said, provided for the establishment of the Advisory Council as a demonstration of government’s commitment to addressing the challenges of road safety in the country in line with United Nations agenda to reduce road accident related deaths.

Members of the 24-member Advisory Council include the following:

• Six Governors representing each geopolitical zone as follows:

• South-West – Governor of Lagos State

• South-East – Governor of Anambra State

• South-South – Governor of Delta State

• North-West – Governor of Kaduna

• North East – Governor of Gombe

• North-Central – Governor of Kwara State

Others include:

• Honourable Minister of Transport

• Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing

• Honourable Minister of Education

• Honourable Minister of Health

• Honourable Minister of Environment

• Honourable Minister of Finance

• Honourable Minister of Justice

• Honourable Minister of Labour and Productivity

• Honourable Minister of Interior

• Honourable Minister Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

• Honourable Minister of Information and Culture

• Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning

• National Security Adviser (NSA)

• Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

• President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA)

• President Nigeria Society of Engineering (NSE)

• Corp Marshall, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)