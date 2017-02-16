Accord Party denies alliance with PDP

Related News

The National Secretary of Accord Party, Samson Isibor, has dismissed rumours making the rounds that the party plans to go into alliance with another party.

In a statement he signed and issued to journalists on Thursday in Benin, Mr. Isibor urged the public to dismiss the rumours.

“The party is not thinking of forming alliance with any political party now or even in the future.

“We in Accord party wishes to inform the public and President Muhammadu Buhari, that there was no time a decision was taken by the party to form alliance with Prof. Jerry Gana-led alliance team.

“We see this as part of the gimmick to deceive Nigerians and curry favour from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and also for their selfish interest,” he said.

Mr. Isibor also urged the public to dismiss rumours that Mohammed Nalado is the National Chairman of the party.

“Accord party has warned Mr Mohammed Nalado to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

“We are appealing to the public to disregard the rumours and particularly, not to transact business with Nalado as chairman of the party.

“Those transacting business with him are doing so at their own risk, he said. (NAN)