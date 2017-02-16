Eat more green vegetables, fruits to reduce endometriosis’ risk, Gynaecologist advises women

Related News

A gynaecologist and obstetrician, Adewale Akintoyose, on Thursday advised women to always eat plenty of green vegetables and fruits so as to reduce their risks of developing endometriosis.

Mr. Akintoyose of St Leo’s Hospital, Lekki Phase One, Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria that eating healthy would also prevent women from developing the ailment.

He said endometriosis is a painful disorder through which the tissue that normally lined the inside of the uterus – the endometrium – grew outside the uterus.

According to him, endometriosis mostly occurs around the ovaries, the fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis of women who are within their reproductive ages.

Mr. Akintoyose said that between 20 per cent and 50 per cent of women being treated for infertility were likely to be suffering from endometriosis.

Similarly, up to 80 per cent of women with chronic pelvic pain may be affected, he said.

“The ailment is very common among women and may not produce symptoms, or it may lead to painful menstruation.

“Endometriosis occurs in the reproductive years and the average age range is usually between 25 years and 40 years.

“It occurs when cells like the lining of the uterus grow outside the uterus; usually called endometriosis implant.

“These implants are commonly found in the ovaries, the fallopian tubes, outer surfaces of the uterus or intestine and the pelvic cavity,” the gynaecologist said.

According to him, the common symptoms of endometriosis are: pain during menstruation, painful sexual intercourse, infertility and lower abdominal pain.

He said that other symptoms include: diarrhoea, chronic fatigue, painful urination, blood in the urine and constipation.

Mr. Akintoyose said that women with endometriosis had an increased risk of developing certain types of ovarian cancer called: Epithelial Ovarian Cancer.

He said that delaying pregnancy until old age, early outset of menstrual period and late menopause had been shown as factors that could increase the risk of endometriosis among women.

He advised women to reduce their consumption of red meat because it could lead to a high risk of endometriosis.

Mr. Akintoyose said that endometriosis could be treated with medications and surgery to relieve women of pains but enhance fertility.

(NAN)