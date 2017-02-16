Man faces life imprisonment for allegedly raping, impregnating neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter

Related News

A 51-year-old man, Emeka Kanu, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s daughter and impregnated her, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on a charge of rape.

The accused, an unemployed, who resides at 6, Robinson St., Iju, a suburb of Lagos, however, entered a `not guilty’ plea.

The prosecutor, Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on December 30, 2016 at the accused’s apartment.

“The accused invited the 13-year-old girl into his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand.

“The accused shut the door against her and raped her, ” he said.

Mr. Donny said the teenager told her mother when she missed her monthly menstruation and was taken to a hospital.

“After conducting tests, she was confirmed pregnant.”

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Section prescribes life imprisonment as penalty for offenders.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Davies Abegunde, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered the accused to pay N40,000 into the court’s registrar’s account as part of the bail condition.

Ms. Abegunde also directed that the case file should be duplicated and forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The case was adjourned to March 15.

(NAN)