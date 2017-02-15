Nigeria moving away from punitive criminal justice system – Onnoghen

Related News

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, says Nigeria and other developing countries are moving away from punitive criminal justice system to restorative system.

Mr. Onnoghen made this known at a judicial colloquium on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 organised by Centre for Socio Legal Studies on Wednesday in Abuja.

The CJN was represented by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, a Justice of the Supreme Court.

He said that the restorative system of justice recognised the various needs of the society, adding that such restorative system would ensure the protection of the rights of its citizens.

Mr. Onnoghen said that the restorative system of justice was for the protection of the victims and vulnerable persons in the society.

He commended the centre for socio-legal studies for being at the forefront and consistent in advocating the proper implementation of the act.

Mr. Onnoghen lauded Yemi Akinseye-George’s overview of the act, adding that it was a comprehensive work that highlighted the very important aspect of the act.

“One of the beautiful features of the ACJ act is the provision of a monitoring committee to ensure that the provisions of the act are effectively complied with by all stakeholders of the criminal justice system,” he said.

He listed the stakeholders to include judges, prison staff, police officers, social workers, the victims and the defendants among others.

“I am optimistic that at the end of this seminar, everyone will be well informed and convinced that domestication of the act is imperative in all states of the federation,” he said.

(NAN)