Kidnapped former SSS official regains freedom

Abductors of a former state director at the State Security Service have freed him, PREMIUM TIMES learnt Tuesday.

Mike Ejiofor was kidnapped on Sunday night in Kogi State.

He was released on Monday night after his relatives paid N15 million ransom to his kidnappers, his associate said.

The source, who did not want to be named, also told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Ejiofor, who now works as a private security consultant, was seized by suspected herdsmen.

“We have been able to confirm that he was kidnapped by herdsmen,” a source said. “We paid them N15 million and he’s now back to Abuja.”

Mr. Ejiofor has been the chairman of Apex Safety and Security Consultants in Abuja since retiring from service years ago.