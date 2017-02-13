Don’t reject corps members, governor warns organisations

Related News

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has warned employers in the state against rejection of corps members posted to their organisations for national service.

Mr. Al-Makura gave the warning at the closing ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 2) orientation course for corps members at the Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation camp in Keffi on Monday.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Silas Agara, described youth corps members as national asset that should be treated well and received with open arms.

He said that the patriotic zeal exhibited by the corps members leaving their states was enough for employers of labour to accept them.

“These patriotic citizens of our great nation have shown great desire and commitment to help build our country.

“Therefore, I call on employers of labour in the state to exhibit the same character by accepting all corps members posted to their organisations.

“Employers in the state must no longer reject corps members posted to their place because of the sacrifice they made and their contribution to developing our state and country for the benefit of all,” he said.

The governor assured the corps members that necessary machinery would be put in place to ensure a smooth service year and end rejection and marginalisation of some corps members.

He urged them to desist from drug abuse, prostitution and other social vices that might hamper their stay and commitment to serve their fatherland..

” I want to urge you to take advantage of your posting and stay in the state to learn more about the people and their culture and the resources in the state,” he said.

Zainab Isah, NYSC Coordinator in the state, said the 2016 corps members showed high sense of patriotism and commitment in all they did.

Ms. Isah said that no major health challenges were recorded and appealed to the state government to provide a Toyota Hilux van to enable officials carry out routine inspection of corps members across the state.

She said that the available vehicle for inspection was older than nine years and could not go through the rough terrain of the state.

“Consequently, I humbly request his Excellency’s intervention in this regard by providing us with a Hilux van,“ she said.

She urged the corps members to integrate fast into their host communities to avail them the opportunities to know their areas of intervention through community development projects.

(NAN)