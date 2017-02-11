More reactions follow recovery of N3.04 billion from former NNPC GMD

Related News

Nigerians have continued to react to the recovery of N3.04 billion from the residence of Andrew Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Kaduna.

An operation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on February 3 on a building belonging to a Mr. Yakubu yielded $9,772,800 and £74,000 cash.

Nigerians, Friday, took to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms to express their outrage at the discovery. Others lampooned the ruling APC on its stance when the ex-GMD was sacked by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

A Facebook user, Ita Ndifreke, said, “Yet we complain that there is recession. Naira has no value. When these volume of US dollars is stacked by only one Nigerian. Imagine the volume of US dollars hidden by our politicians. I keep on telling Nigerians that our politicians are responsible for the mess we find ourselves today. The former GMD would have been satisfied with his salary which was enough for him.”

Commenting on the development, Stephen Osazuwa, another Facebook user, said, “I keep saying it that Nigerians are incapable of ruling themselves. This is just another example where someone would be appointed to an office, only for him to loot the entire place clean. If it were possible, i would have loved that we be recolonized!”

On Twitter, a popular user who tweets via @Mr Aydee, lampooned the APC over its stance when former president Goodluck Jonathan sacked Mr. Yakubu.

“Before you blame GEJ for Yakubu’s criminality. So there’s NO ambiguity, this was APC’s position when GEJ fired Andrew Yakubu as NNPC GMD,” @MrAydee tweeted, refering to the APC’s description of Mr. Yakubu’s removal by Mr. Jonathan in 2014 as “unceremonious”.

Another twitter user, Juliet ‘Kego, tweeting via @JulietKego, said, “So many Yakubus in Aso Rock, NASS, Govt lodges, State HoAs, some with their bunkers in banks in Panama, UK, America, Dubai, Swiss.. #Justice!”

Paul Irumundomon, a Facebook user, however, expressed pessimism about the hoopla the news generated, adding that Mr. Yakubu would soon be allowed to travel overseas.

“This man will apply to travel overseas tomorrow and they will grant him a waver on medical ground. Confused country, no shame anymore. This man is not ibori; you can see that Ibori is just an icy on the cake,” he said.

“Joe Biden, a former president, took a train back home, while Obama took a chopper home, after Trump’s inauguration. In Nigeria, where we import tooth picks, politicians buy cars (and) mechanics have to be imported for tune up services.”

Rasaq Gbolahan, a poet and culture enthusiast, expressed deep outrage at the discovery, noting that treasury looters do not deserve to live in peace.

“Brethren, Andrew Yakubu is a national disgrace, a portrait of shame that hangs on the wall of our dying country. Take it to the bank! The man has portrayed the main ideology behind man’s inhumanity to man. He has depicted what Robert Burns says in his poem,” he wrote.

“Where we have countless people suffering, wandering the streets, feasting on leftovers,

sweating under the sun, many gone to rest in undisclosed cemeteries, many lamenting with tears streaking their faces.

“And we have Andrew Yakubu sitting on bags of money. And you want me to continue to write poems about this country. You want me moisten this land with my sweat. You want my children to experience the tragedy that bears the name of our country. Tell Andrew Yakubu, that may they not find peace. They who loot and pillage our land.”

A commenter, Mukhtar Umar, expressed surprise over the fact that the former NNPC boss was caught. He also claimed to know him personally and advised the government to bring him to justice in order to serve as deterrent to others.

“I did not expect Yakubu would be (caught) in corruption cases. I know the man personally; he used to address me about life and career matters. I’m confused there is no public office holder or political leader to trust again since Yakubu was caught red-handed. Please, EFCC, bring him on board and show examples to (other) Nigerians.”