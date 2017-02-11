Valentine: Love carefully, play safe to halt HIV spread – NACA DG

Related News

As the world prepares to celebrate Valentine’s day on Tuesday, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, has called on Nigerians to play safe especially during the celebrations.

The Director General of the agency, Sani Aliyu, in a statement by his office Friday, said that the season of affection is to share and show love responsibly. He said by so doing Nigerians can halt and reverse the spread of HIV in the country.

“This is a special day for love. In the process of loving, love carefully, play safe and be faithful to your partner.

“If you are young and not sexually active yet, abstaining from sex will keep you safe from sexually transmitted diseases including HIV, otherwise protect yourself by using a condom at all times”, he stated.

Mr. Aliyu also urged Nigerians to know their HIV status, stating that there are treatment available for anyone with the virus.

This treatment he said will keep them healthy and stop them from spreading the virus to other people, especially their loved ones.

“As we celebrate love, we should remember that safe sex is not just about protecting ourselves, but also protecting those we love.” he said.