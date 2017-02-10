Reps won’t merge Peace Corps with other outfits

Related News

The House of Representatives on Friday said the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill had not created room for the merging of the corps with any other security outfit.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Abdulrazak Namdas, told journalists in Abuja that no bill with a name “National Unity Peace Corps Bill’’, was introduced to the House.

He also said the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill had not called for merging the corps with the National Unity and Peace Corps.

“This is one thing the House would like to clarify. We do not have any bill known as National Unity Peace Corps.

“So, the insinuation in the public citing the harmonisation of Peace Corps with the National Unity Peace Corps does not arise.

“However, there is a provision of the law that provides that people of common interest could be accommodated.

“The provisions of the law give room for groups or association that have similar objectives and have shown or are interested shall be absolved as members of the Nigerian Peace Corps.

“Such people would be subjected to the corps’ mandatory training structure and teaching programme as prescribed from time to time upon the commencement of this act,’’ he said.

Mr. Namdas, therefore, said the national assembly had not merged any organisation with the peace corps.

The Nigerian Peace Corps Bill was introduced by Rep. Abdullahi Farouk.

The bill is intended to empower, develop and provide employment for the country’s teeming youth population.

The corps is to therefore serve as a platform to engage able bodied young men and women to intervene in national security and emergency situations.

(NAN)