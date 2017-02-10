Nigeria electricity companies release 3,123 MW Friday

Related News

Electricity generating companies in Nigeria released average of 3,123MW/hour of power on February 9, the website of the Nigerian Electricity Supply reports.

The report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday, indicated that the power sector lost an estimated N969,000 due to constraints of gas and water supply to the generating companies.

According to the report, the total gas constraints for the day resulted in the loss of 1,869MW, while the reported grid constraint was zero MW and the water management constraint, 150MW.

On sector reform activities, Alaoji National Independent Power Plant (NIPP) was shut down at 6 a.m. on February 10, while Okpai and Delta plants that were restored previously, shut down their turbines due to functionality issues.

The report showed that the entire power released was down by 11MWhour against the 3,134 MWh/hour sent out on Feb 8.

The report further revealed that Afam VI, a gas fired power plant, sent out the highest electricity of 512 MWh.

It said that the three hydro stations: Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro sent out 372,337, and 295 MWh of electricity respectively.

(NAN)