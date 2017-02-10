God revealed to me ‘Buhari’s time is up’ – Primate Olabayo

Related News

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo, has said that time has come for a new president to emerge in Nigeria.

In a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday night, Mr. Olabayo said “a man of destiny is going to take over in another dimension.”

“God told me that the president has done well but his time is up, Aso Rock is vacant, nobody is there. And God told me that he will raise up a man who loves Nigeria to take over,” said Mr. Olabayo.

“It’s not going to be business as usual, God is taking over this country, what happened in America is going to happen in Nigeria. New Nigeria will be born. Most of those people who stole our wealth, God told me that they will be exposed wherever they are.

“What God revealed to me is that enemies of this country, enemies that are always putting wrong people there to punish us… God said he has put a lion there, on the seat of the leader of this country, nobody is sitting there.

“And anybody that doesn’t love this country, that they want to go all out to fix people there, God will consume them.”

Mr. Olabayo’s prophecy comes one week after he called for a three-day national fasting and prayer to avert an impending “darkness” hovering over Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari began a 10 working day vacation on January 23, but wrote to extend it indefinitely last Sunday.

Last week, Mr. Olabayo had commended Mr. Buhari, describing him as the only Nigerian leader to confront corruption frontally.

“The president has gone on leave, that’s what we were told. He’s a human being. Even if he’s sick, nothing is wrong for him to tell us as a country to pray for him,” the church leader had said.

“Whoever wishes him dead is an enemy of this country because the man has really tried. First time we saw a man who confronted those looters. And they are not happy, they’re ganging up against him. They are throwing missiles against him.”

“God has allowed Buhari to start the foundation. We need to be prayerful. There is too much blood in the country. He, himself… you know he said that he did not know that the problem was this much, that it was as bad as this before he took over. He has done well. He’s an elderly man, over 70.

“God is going to show people that He loves Nigeria; He’s going to teach people sense. The judgment of God is coming, there will be total cleansing.

“He’s not the messiah. Let’s continue to pray for him. I did not say he is going to die, I never said so. But let’s continue to wait for him.”