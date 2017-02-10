Only President can approve licence for type of gun found with Justice Ademola-witness

Related News

Tanimu Jeremiah, an Assistant Police Superintendent, and a prosecution witness in the trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola, told the FCT High Court on Thursday that only the President could approve for use the type of gun found in Justice Adeniyi Ademola’ s residence.

Mr. Ademola, a Federal High Court Judge, his wife, Olabowale, and Joe Agi, a senior advocate of Nigeria, are standing trial before Justice Jude Okeke on allegations of fraud and possession of illegal arms.

The witness said the firearm was Avar magnum with capacity of eight rounds with cartridge of 12 inches each.

“The law is clear about issuance of licence for this type of firearm for private use. Only the President reserves the right to approve application for licence for such firearm.

“This was not so with this present situation,’’ he said.

Another witness, Awoyemi Adisa, an accountant with the Federal High Court tendered some documents on salaries and emolument of the first defendant (Ademola).

Mr. Adisa informed the court that the consolidated annual salary for a federal judge was about N6.3 million.

He also told the court that the judges were given N5.3 million furniture allowance in every four years, adding that the document covered 2009 and December 2016 financial year.

According to him, other welfare packages for judges include N305, 000 as medical allowance and a slot for an overseas trip once in a year.

Mr. Adisa said $6, 300 was paid for the defendant’s overseas trip and for his medical allowance in 2016.

He also said N180, 474 was remitted to him as leave allowance for the out-gone year.

Mr. Adisa further told the court that a judge was entitled to a car advance worth N7.2 million repayable within 5 years.

Giving evidence also, Christie Ende, the Deputy Registrar of the Federal High Court, tendered the certified true copies of some of the cases handled by Mr. Ademola.

They included the case of Federal Government against Sani Shaibu and Teidi Friday Ukpong against the Chief of Naval Staff.

Also the case between Jenkins Duvie Giane Gwede and the Delta State House of Assembly was admitted as evidence.

She said the third defendant (Mr. Agi) had appeared as counsel in the listed cases decided by Mr. Ademola.

Another witness, Stephen Opara, an official of the State Security Service (SSS) who interviewed and took Mrs Ademola’s statement, also tendered the video in court.

Mr. Ademola is one of the seven judges prosecuted after raids carried out by the SSS on October, 2016.

