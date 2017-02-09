Buhari is victim of own transparency, says Lai Mohammed

Related News

Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari had become a victim of his own transparency in relation to his current vacation abroad.

The Minister said this while addressing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on the eagerness of Nigerians to know Buhari’s health status.

According to him, the President is hale and hearty and absolutely in no danger.

“I can say it without any equivocation, Mr President is well, he is hale and he is hearty; no question about that.

“I want to assure you, Mr President is well and he is in absolutely no danger.

“Mr. President, like I said elsewhere, is probably a victim of his own transparency.

“He was going on leave, he did what the constitution said he should do, transmitted it to the National Assembly and Acting President was put in place.

“And he said `while I am on leave, I am going to conduct some medical tests’ which many, or all of us do without announcing it.’’

Mohammed said it was surprising that in less than six hours after Mr. Buhari got to London, he was pronounced dead by some people.

He noted with regret that even those who saw the president climb the Aircraft in Abuja claimed that he was flown by an ambulance.

The minister recalled that the Acting President had spoken with Buhari on a daily basis and had re assured Nigerians about his talking with Buhari.

“I can assure you that the President is well he is hale and hearty and there is absolutely no cause for concern,’’ Mr. Mohammed declared.

Reacting to insinuations that the Ministry of Information ought to be releasing hourly bulletins on the President’s health condition, Mohammed said there was no need for that.

“Mr President is not ill, he is not in hospital and there is no reason to give anybody any bulletin about his health, pure and simple,’’ he said.

The minister noted that all organs of government were working with the Ministers carrying out their normal duties across the country noting that there was no cause for alarm.

(NAN)