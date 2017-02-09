EFCC officials visit Arik Air

Related News

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday, visited the head office of Nigeria’s largest airline, Arik Air.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the operatives held a brief meeting with the Chairman of the airline, Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide.

It is unclear what the visit was all about.

When contacted Thursday morning, Arik Air’s spokesperson, Ola Adebanji, confirmed the visit by the EFCC operatives.

“Yes, it is true they visited,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

When our correspondent probed further on the purpose of the visit, Mr. Adebanji said he is not aware of the reason the anti-graft officials were at the airline’s head office.

“I don’t know…,” he said in response to PREMIUM TIMES inquiry.