Barred from Kaduna roads, FRSC denies extorting motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna on Wednesday described as “unfortunate” the allegations by motorist accusing the corps of mounting indiscriminate check-points and extorting motorists in Kaduna.

The Sector Commander, Francis Udoma, denied the allegation while reacting to the state government order that barred FRSC from erecting checkpoints in Kaduna and other urban centres in the state.

Mr. Udoma said that since he resumed office as the sector commander of the corps in the state, no motorist or any member of the public had filed a complaint bordering on extortion of any sort.

“FRSC do not condone any form of corruption. Collecting bribe under any guise is outright dismissal and our men are fully aware of that,” he said.

“We are only doing our job as prescribed by the Act that established FRSC.

“Asking motorists to pay fine for committing traffic offences is a matter of law and no official collects any money from motorist, they pay in the bank and the money goes to the federation account,” he said.

On the mandate of FRSC, he said that FRSC was empowered to patrol federal, state and local government roads with the core mandate of keeping Nigerian roads accident-free.

“But if Gov Nasir El-Rufai insists that we should leave, we will do just that because he is the chief security officer and the number one citizen of the state.

“But we will continue to discharge our duties where necessary in accordance with our mandate,” he said.

The Kaduna State Government had in a statement signed by Special Assistant to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday barred FRSC from inspecting vehicles in Kaduna and other urban centres in the state.

Mr. Aruwan said the decision was taken by the state Security Council after a meeting in which it reviewed complaints from the general public against the road marshals.

The government further directed the FRSC officials to henceforth, concentrate their activities “in ensuring safe travel on highways such as the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and other federal highways.”

The Kaduna State Government had in May 2016, inaugurated traffic and environmental agency tagged,” Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Laws Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA)”.

The agency is empowered by law to control and regulate traffic around Kaduna metropolis and other towns in the state.

(NAN)