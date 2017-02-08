SSS tenders foreign currencies ‘recovered from judge’

Related News

An operative of the State Security Service, Umar Ahmed, on Wednesday at an FCT High Court, Maitama, tendered N54 million and other items the service said were recovered from the residence of Justice Adeniyi Ademola.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his wife Olabowale and Joe Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, are standing trial on an 18-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy to receive gratification.

Justice Ademola was among the seven justices investigated after raids carried out last October by the SSS.

The items, tendered by Mr. Ahmed, the exhibit keeper with SSS who was the 11th witness, included 121, 279 US dollar, 400, 400 euros, 110 Indian rupees and 80 pounds.

Others were: two pump action rifles and licence bearing the names of Justice Adeniyi Ademola and Justice Mohammed.

The items were admitted in evidence.

Earlier, Malik Olatunde, an official of the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) testified how Mr. Ademola transferred N175 million in two tranches of N90 million and N85 million respectively, to a property company named Don Parker Properties Ltd..

He also narrated to the court the procedure of opening an account.

Two more charges were added, bringing the charges to 18 counts.

The judge, Jude Okeke, granted the prosecution leave to amend the charges as the defence counsel did not object to the application.

Mr. Okeke also upheld the existing bail terms and conditions as given on December 13 after pleas were taken.

Mr. Okeke had admitted them to bail in the sum of N50 million each and on self-recognizance.

The court ordered that they deposit their international passports pending the conclusion of the trial

The case was adjourned till Feb.9 for continuation of hearing.

(NAN)