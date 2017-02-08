Abuja airport closure: Nigeria to deploy sniffer dogs to Abuja-Kaduna highway

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force said it would deploy K9 Dog trailers to the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other strategic areas in Abuja for crime control.

Charles Ugomuoh, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Animal Branch, disclosed this at the inauguration of the K9 Dog trailers in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr. Ugomuoh said that other areas the dogs would be deployed included Abuja international airport, Force headquarters, National Assembly, National Defence College, Federal Secretariat and other black spots.

He said that the trailers would also be deployed to escort peaceful protesters and processions.

He said that the k9 sniffers would be used to detect IEDs, narcotics, arms and ammunitions, and crime prevention and detection.

Mr. Ugomuoh said that the acquisition of the technology was one of the many efforts of the Inspector-General of Police to re-strategise the police force for better service delivery.

He said the technology consisted of six compartments kennels with factory fitted air conditioner for the deployment of sniffer and general purpose patrol dogs.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, directed the deployment of more dogs to the Abuja and Lagos airports to track drugs and other airport crimes.

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force has officially enrolled into the Integrated Personnel Payroll System, IPPIS.

Mr. Idris said that the system would enhance the welfare of police officers and help to ascertain the numerical strength of the force.

He said that it was mandatory for all personnel of the force to enrol, noting that it was one of the most transparent systems of payment.

