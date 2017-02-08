Man docked for alleged rape of nine-year-old girl

Related News

A 28-year-old man, Chikaodiri Agwu, who allegedly raped a minor, on Wednesday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on a count charge.

Mr. Agwu, a resident of Ajakaiye Street on Onipetesi Estate, Mangoro area of Lagos, was charged with having sexual intercourse with his 9-year-old female neighbour.

The prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that ‎the accused committed the offence at his residence on January 16.

She said the accused took the girl to his apartment and had carnal knowledge of her in contravention of Section 139 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.‎

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail by Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.‎

Mr. Ipaye held that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the other must be a community leader or cleric with evidence of tax payment.

She adjourned the case till March 30 mention.

(NAN)