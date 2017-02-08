Man docked for allegedly raping neighbour’s teenage daughter

Related News

A 20-year-old man, Lekan Akinyemi, charged with rape was on Wednesday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, an apprentice who resides at 16, Alhaji Oladipupo St., Oko-Oba, Agege, suburb of Lagos, was alleged to have raped the 14-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

The prosecutor, Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on January 20, 2017, at the residence of the accused.

Mr. Donny said that the accused called the girl into his room with the pretence of sending her on an errand, but shut the door and raped her.

He said that the offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Davies Abegunde, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs. Abegunde adjourned the case to February 27 for mention.

(NAN)