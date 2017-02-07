Man to receive seven strokes for trespass, possession of stolen items

Related News

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered that an 18-year-old man, Aminu Abdullahi, be given seven strokes of the cane for criminal trespass and being in possession of stolen items.

Mr. Abdullahi, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of criminal trespass and being in possession of stolen items.

The judge, Umar Kagarko, advised the convict to stay away from crime and learn a trade.

He said he gave the light sentence because the convict showed remorse and admitted quickly that he committed the offence ,without wasting the time of the court.

“You are still very young, go and learn a trade to secure your future,” the judge admonished.

The prosecutor, Joshua Ayanna, had told the court that one Titus David, of Area 1, reported the matter at Durumi Police Station on February1

Mr. Ayanna said that the convict criminally trespassed into the complainant’s compound and was arrested.

“He was immediately arrested and a bunch of keys, a Stanbic IBTC Bank ATM card belonging to one Adamu Yahaya were recovered in his possession.

“Four sim cards were also found on him,” Mr. Ayanna said.

The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to Sections 348 and 319(a) of the Penal Code.

