Nigeria Immigration to resuscitate Air Border Patrol Unit – Official

The Controller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, on Monday said the service was ready to deploy its personnel to Kaduna International Airport for effective security checks after the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in March.

The controller general told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Kaduna on Monday after a visit to the airport, that he was impressed with the work going on there.

“I am impressed with the job going on, the airport authority have shown us where immigration arrival and departure gates will be, and based on that we are going to intensify our preparations to arrive on time.”

Mr. Babandede, who also visited the Air Border Unit of the service also announced plans to resuscitate it after it was closed down for over 10 years.

“We have problem with it being abandoned for over 10 years, and since I came on board nine months ago, I want to see the border patrol functional.

“The reason for the resuscitation is very simple in a country like Nigeria. Air border patrol done by immigration is the best under peace and stability.

“The military, Air Force patrol will create tension among our neighbours, that is why we want to make sure border patrol is active, so that anybody who sees it from our neighbouring country will know that it is immigration patrol not military patrol.

“I assured the public that the aircraft that has been abandoned will be functional very soon. A lot of work has to be done, we are talking with a company to make sure things work properly,” he said.

(NAN)