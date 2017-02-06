Readers top 10 comments of last week

Related News

Dear Reader,

Below are our top 10 comments selected from reactions to stories published last week. The comments were chosen based on their relevance to the story under which they were published, adherence to civil discourse, including non-use of abusive languages, and ability to generate further civil discourse. The comments do not reflect the opinion of PREMIUM TIMES or its editors.

Dr. Pat Kolawole Awosun: “Those custom and exercise, top officials declared wanted for importing large consignment of packed riffles which were detected by Nigeria Custom & Exercise department, It sounds very strange when those riffles-consignment were discovered because, no one nor matter how powerful could import such huge numbers of riffles without an inner conspirators within the Custom & Exercise department top officials Those declared wanted must be fished out to face the law.”

A reaction to a report on interception of 661 pump -action rifles by Nigeria Customs Service.

Jacky: “President Buhari has not shown leadership qualities in the unhelpful “power play” between the SSS and the EFCC. Is Buhari actually in charge of the country? Just like in various other serious national crisis (situations) in recent times, the responses of Mr President have been slow, inadequate, hollow and mostly lacking in depth. It’s both painful and shameful”.

A reaction to a report that a man involved in money laundering for Diezani Alison-Madueke was said to be working for the Buhari administration.

Easyman16: “This is one problem with Nigerians. Somebody like 2baba is coming out to stand and speak for Us and some of u are here posting trash”.

On this particular story, the reader responded to comments on Ekiti governor Fayose’s pledge to march with Tuface in Nationwide protest.

Africana: “Yeah? If the former vice president transferred over $40 million via his wife, how come he is not being prosecuted in Nigeria, with El Rufai as witness for the prosecutor”?

Reaction to story on U.S. government responding to PREMIUM TIMES enquiry on Atiku Abubakar’s immigration status.

Isaac Azor: “Whatever it is, may God be with the president and may He continue to give the president the courage, strength and wisdom to steer the Nigeria to greatness”.

Reaction to a story on a presidency post amid speculations about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

BashKano: “I am extremely pained by the shedding of innocent lives. God will never forgive all those who engage in these merciless killings. However, anybody who ascribes these perennial skirmishes between herders and farmers to religion is not only being dishonest to himself but doing a great disservice to this nation. Uncountable clashes between the two groups have been happening across the country, between Muslim farmers and Muslim herders just as it has been happening between Christian farmers and the so-called Muslim herders. If we want peace in this country to reign we have to be fearful of the Almighty God and come together to tackle these unfortunate crises objectively as an ECONOMIC ISSUE. We must support the, governments at various levels to find ways and means of demarcating routes and grazing areas for these herders. All the grazing areas, particularly the routes where these herders.follow have been forcefully converted to farms by those who claim spiritual rights to them. Where, for goodness sake would the animals follow. I am not, by any means, supporting what is happening and am praying God fervently for a solution to be found, as quickly as possible but part of the solution, to my understanding, starts from the above.suggestion. If we should continue emphasizing our religious divides and engage in insults and abuses, hardly if that could solve the unfortunate issue at stake”.

Reactions to report of Nigerian Police arrest of suspects in Southern Kaduna killings.

Melanomane: “I like this.. ARG therefore hold the view that should herdsmen continue to get higher priority, our farmers would be right to resort to self-defence because where injustice becomes a law, resistance becomes a duty.”

“Resistance on the way!”

Reaction to story on Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, condemning the proposal by Northern Governors Forum to register immigrant Fulani herdsmen.

El Patron: “Doesn’t matter where the rumour came from, every single person who peddled it should be ashamed. It’s one thing to not like a man, it’s another thing entirely to wish him dead. We have lost all our morals in this country”.

Reaction to story on former President Olusegun Obasanjo describing people behind the death rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘abnormal’

Angry Naija: “Ighoyota Amori, a former senator representing Delta Central, said the return of Mr. Ibori was a good omen to the people.

“We are happy that Ibori is back, people are jubilating, the crowd you see here and the enthusiasm that has been displayed today showed that we really missed him. Naija nawah o, Ighoyota Amori, the imposter Senator, he was a Senator for a few weeks and booted out, he massively rigged his election, these are the same thieving, people of dubious character celebrating the ex-convict Ibori, birds of a feather. It was a show of shame, and Deltans should condemn this”.

Reaction to story on celebration in Delta as James Ibori returned home.

aca: “I didn’t blame him I need safety, if he disregard d security threats and anything happens or fighting between rivals groups occurs 2face can easily be arrested and charged by security forces and this is what he want to avoid”.

Reaction to story on Tuface planned anti-government nationwide protest.