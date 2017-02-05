IBB returns to Nigeria from medical vacation

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida
Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida

A former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has returned to Nigeria after a 7-week medical vacation in Switzerland.

He arrived Minna International Airport on Saturday evening at 6.45 p.m.

Alighting from the aircraft, Mr. Babangida expressed gratitude for prayers and goodwill messages from different quarters during his vacation.

He said: “I am feeling stronger and better now. I must thank Nigerians immensely for the prayers and concerns over my health. I must use this opportunity to also call on Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country to move forward in positive direction”.

“We should remain united and work collectively towards the progress of our nation by thinking positively about the leaders and providing constructive criticisms and solutions to any challenge we may face.”

On the situation in the country, the former ruler said the current economic recession is not peculiar to Nigeria.

He said “I am aware that other countries face different political, social and economic challenges. I believe the current government is working assiduously towards addressing some of the issues.”

“We need to support all arms and tiers of government in their efforts to ensure economic recovery and political stability,” he concluded.

Mr. Babangida left the country for medical vacation in Europe on December 18, 2016.

  • Truth is bitter

    The almighty God said that some people will spend their evil wealth in hospitals, some people will spend their own in grave and many will spend theirs in jails. My fellow citizens, where will you spend yours? Question and soft walk.

    • ijelejames

      Other people take vacation for fun but babangida’s is medical vacation. He spent his in hospital. What a life. Life is mysterious. Stop looting public funds so that your vacation will be fun-filled and you won’t have to spend it in hospital.