SSS loses State Director

sss_agents2

Abdullahi Bello-Charanci, the Director, State Security Services (SSS) in Kano State is dead.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Yusuf, confirmed the death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

“It is confirmed that the state DSS Director is dead. We are now on our way to his home town, Charanchi, Katsina State,” Mr. Yusuf said.

A family source had told NAN in Kano that the deceased died in the early hours of Saturday following a brief illness.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Mr. Bello-Charanci died at the age of 56 leaving behind a wife and many children.

“He was rushed to the hospital on Friday night but died in the early hours of today ( Saturday),” the source said. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Otile

    Will Imam now be reasonable to replace him with some competent professional say from: Akwa Ibom, Edo, or Ondo not necessarily from Katsina, Imam’s state? After all the money paying the salaries and gratuities of these people is coming from Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ondo and other states in the Niger Delta, none from Katsina state.