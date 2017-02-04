Buhari support group plots against TuFace-led anti-govt demonstration

Related News

A group, I stand with Buhari, has announced a counter protest against the planned nationwide anti-government demonstration organised by popular musician, Tuface Idibia.

The group announced its plan to march across the country in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari, on the same date as the Tuface-led events.

In a Facebook post Friday, the group said: “#iStandWithBuhari Nationwide Solidarity Rally 5th & 6th February, 2017Join Us & Show Them We Support Our President In His Efforts To Change The Wickedness Their Looters Brought On Nigerians details Out Tomorrow. We Must Kill Corruption, Or Corruption Will Kill”.

The group in a series of video posted on its page questioned the need for the TuFace march, urging Nigerians to come out and stand with President Buhari and not to protest.

The Nigeria police on Friday “strongly advised” TuFace to shelve his planned protest, citing “credible intelligence reports” that another group was planning a counter march on the same dates and at the same venues as the TuFace-led events.

Despite the controversies generated by the much-publicised protest, including earlier warning by the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, the ‘African Queen’ crooner has insisted on going ahead with the rally and has provided reasons for it.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the singer said the protest would kick off on Monday from the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos at 8 a.m. and terminate at the National Theatre in Iganmuarea of the city.

Defending his choice of venues, the singer said “The National Theatre and National Stadium are the two national icons that epitomise our decline as a nation.”

2face also called on Nigerians to henceforth speak out about the issues affecting them and also share them via videos, Facebook, Twitter, blogs, and SMS to 0902-355-5335.